Warm Spinach Salad with Chickpeas & Roasted Tomatoes

The key to the incredible flavor here is roasting until the onion slices are charred at the edges and the juices from the tomatoes have cooked into a syrupy consistency on the baking sheet.

Liana Krissoff
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Ellen Silverman

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss onion with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/8 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread into an even layer. Roast for 10 minutes.

  • Push the onion to one side of the pan. Add tomatoes to the empty side and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt. Roll the tomatoes around on the pan to oil them up a bit. Roast until the onion is blackened in spots and the tomatoes have collapsed and released some of their juices, 25 to 30 minutes more.

  • Add chickpeas, oregano and pepper to the pan and drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Toss to combine the vegetables, scraping up the browned bits. Return to the oven and roast until the oregano is fragrant and the chickpeas are heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, tahini, maple syrup and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add spinach and toss to coat. Top the spinach with the roasted vegetables and chickpeas. Serve warm

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
421 calories; fat 19g; sodium 398mg; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 14g; protein 16g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 3g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/31/2023