Warm Spinach Salad with Chickpeas & Roasted Tomatoes
The key to the incredible flavor here is roasting until the onion slices are charred at the edges and the juices from the tomatoes have cooked into a syrupy consistency on the baking sheet.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021
Gallery
Credit: Ellen Silverman
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
421 calories; fat 19g; sodium 398mg; carbohydrates 49g; dietary fiber 14g; protein 16g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 3g.