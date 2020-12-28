Charro Beans with Chorizo & Kale Slaw
This dish gets its name from the Mexican cowboys (charros) who cooked these soupy beans over campfires as they traveled the open range. The kale slaw is a bright foil for this earthy dish. Enjoy a bowl as is or scoop it up with warm tortillas. Look for Mexican-style chorizo near other sausage in well-stocked supermarkets or Latin American markets.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021
Gallery
Credit: Ellen Silverman
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate beans and reserved cooking liquid (Step 1) separately for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup beans & 1/2 cup slaw
Per Serving:
361 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 600mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 14g; protein 19g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 4g.