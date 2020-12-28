Charro Beans with Chorizo & Kale Slaw

This dish gets its name from the Mexican cowboys (charros) who cooked these soupy beans over campfires as they traveled the open range. The kale slaw is a bright foil for this earthy dish. Enjoy a bowl as is or scoop it up with warm tortillas. Look for Mexican-style chorizo near other sausage in well-stocked supermarkets or Latin American markets.

Liana Krissoff
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

  • Drain the soaked beans and rinse. Place in a large pot and add water to cover by at least 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Adjust heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook until tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. (Alternatively, cook beans in a pressure cooker or slow cooker.) Reserve 2 cups of the cooking liquid and drain the beans.

  • Cook chorizo, onion and garlic in the pot over medium heat, stirring frequently to break up the sausage, until the onion and garlic are tender, 8 to 12 minutes. Stir in the reserved cooking liquid, scraping up any browned bits. Add the beans, 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, place kale in a large bowl. Drizzle with lime juice and sprinkle with the remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Massage the kale until wilted and darker green. Add carrot and pepitas; toss well. Serve the beans topped with the slaw.

To make ahead: Refrigerate beans and reserved cooking liquid (Step 1) separately for up to 3 days. 

Serving Size:
1 cup beans & 1/2 cup slaw
Per Serving:
361 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 600mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 14g; protein 19g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 4g.
