Vegetarian Sliders with Black Beans, Chard & Poblanos
These vegetarian sliders are filling, flavorful and make for a great protein-packed main dish. Take your time patting the beans dry: it keeps the sliders from falling apart. You can make 8 larger patties, to fit regular-size buns, but try to keep them about 1/2 inch thick so they’ll heat through under the broiler without burning.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021
Credit: Ellen Silverman
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate pickled onion (Step 1) for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 sliders
Per Serving:
457 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 564mg; carbohydrates 72g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 23g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 3g.