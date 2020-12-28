Vegetarian Sliders with Black Beans, Chard & Poblanos

Rating: Unrated

These vegetarian sliders are filling, flavorful and make for a great protein-packed main dish. Take your time patting the beans dry: it keeps the sliders from falling apart. You can make 8 larger patties, to fit regular-size buns, but try to keep them about 1/2 inch thick so they’ll heat through under the broiler without burning. 

Liana Krissoff
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Ellen Silverman

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Heart Healthy
High Fiber
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine boiling water, honey and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a heatproof bowl, stirring to dissolve the honey and salt. Stir in vinegar, then add red onion. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Place peppers on a baking sheet and broil, turning occasionally, until blackened on all sides, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam until cool enough to handle, about 15 minutes. Peel and seed the peppers. Slice or tear them into strips; set aside. 

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add yellow onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and light golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape onto a plate.

  • Return the pan to medium heat and add the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and chard. Cook, stirring frequently and adding a splash of water if it starts to stick, until the stems are tender and any liquid has evaporated, 5 to 8 minutes. Scrape onto the plate and let cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Place beans in a large bowl and coarsely mash. Add the chard mixture, egg, breadcrumbs, Creole seasoning and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; mix well. 

  • Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. Using about 1/3 cup to make each, portion the bean mixture into 16 patties, 1/2 inch thick, and place on the prepared baking sheet. Coat the patties lightly with cooking spray. Broil until browned and firm on top, 6 to 8 minutes. Flip the patties and coat the other side with cooking spray. Broil until browned, 4 to 6 minutes more. 

  • Serve the patties in buns, topped with the reserved peppers, pickled onion and feta. Sprinkle with more Creole seasoning, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate pickled onion (Step 1) for up to 2 days. 

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 sliders
Per Serving:
457 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 564mg; carbohydrates 72g; dietary fiber 11g; protein 23g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 3g.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/20/2021