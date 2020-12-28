Sopa de Albóndigas (Honduran-Style Meatball Soup)
While meatball soup can be traced back to ancient Persia, Spanish colonizers brought it to the Americas. In Honduras, this soup is made with chayote, tomatoes, potatoes and zucchini. Serve it with a salad for a full meal.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021
Gallery
Credit: Leigh Beisch
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate meatballs for up to 1 day.
Tip: Chayote squash are small, pear-shaped squash with a mild, sweet taste. To peel and seed them, cut a thin slice off each end and use a vegetable peeler to remove the thin skin. With a sharp knife, quarter the squash, then slice off the white center and the seed. If you can’t find chayote, use summer squash instead.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 ⅔ cups
Per Serving:
329 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 585mg; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 23g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 6g.