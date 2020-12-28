Sopa de Albóndigas (Honduran-Style Meatball Soup)

To prepare soup: Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add chayote (or summer squash), potato and carrot; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until the vegetables are coated, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and their juice; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth, zucchini, salt and the meatballs. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the meatballs are cooked through, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in parsley.