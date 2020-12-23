Ham-&-Cheese Purses
With easy bread dough standing by in your fridge, you can bake up these savory muffins in just 20 minutes.
EatingWell Magazine, January / February 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Associated Recipe
Tips
Equipment: Muffin tin with 6 or 12 (1/2-cup) cups
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 purse
Per Serving:
133 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 397mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 9g; saturated fat 3g.