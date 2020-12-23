Ham-&-Cheese Purses

Rating: Unrated

With easy bread dough standing by in your fridge, you can bake up these savory muffins in just 20 minutes.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, January / February 2021

Credit: Jennifer Causey

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Low Cholesterol
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat 4 (1/2-cup) muffin cups with cooking spray.

  • Divide dough into 4 portions; stretch each into a disk. Arrange ham and cheese in the center of each disk. Gather the edges together, leaving the top slightly open, to make a “purse” with each disk. Place each in a prepared muffin cup. Bake until golden, 10 to 12 minutes.

No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough

Equipment: Muffin tin with 6 or 12 (1/2-cup) cups

Serving Size: 1 purse
Per Serving:
133 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 397mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 9g; saturated fat 3g.
