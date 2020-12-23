Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Flatbread

Create a savory baked good with fragrant garlic and onion in just 10 minutes of active time. This flavorful flatbread will be a tasty, fresh addition to any table.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. 

    Advertisement

  • Stretch dough into an 8-inch circle. Cover and let rest on a flour-dusted work surface for 10 minutes. 

  • Brush 1 tablespoon oil in an 8-inch circle on a baking sheet and place the dough on top. Dimple the dough with your fingers and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Top with roasted garlic and caramelized onions and sprinkle with rosemary. Bake until golden, 15 to 20 minutes. 

Associated Recipe

No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 flatbread
Per Serving:
223 calories; fat 11g; sodium 235mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 5g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 2g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/07/2022