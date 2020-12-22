No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough

This recipe makes enough dough to bake three specialty breads—boules, breadsticks, rolls and more (see Associated Recipes). The dough will develop a tangier flavor the longer it hibernates in the fridge.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Credit: Jen Causey

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
60
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegan
Vegetarian
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, yeast and salt in a large bowl. Add water and stir until no dry flour remains. Loosely cover the bowl and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour. Transfer the dough to the refrigerator and refrigerate overnight or for up to 1 week. 

Associated Recipes:

Crusty Wheat Boule

Sesame Breadsticks

Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Flatbread

Spicy Seeded Rolls

Cardamom-Orange Rolls

Ham-&-Cheese Purses

Cinnamon-Sugar Pull-Apart Rolls

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate dough for up to 1 week. 

Equipment: Parchment paper, kitchen scale

Serving Size: 1 ounce
Per Serving:
54 calories; sodium 117mg; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 2g.
