Vori Vori (Corn-Dumpling Soup)
Vori means "ball" in the Guaraní language of Paraguay; vori vori is the plural form. The name references the spherical dumplings that float in the broth. The soup originated as a fusion of the cuisines of Spanish Franciscan missionaries and the Guaraní people. For the lightest dumplings, use clarified butter, also known as ghee. Read more about the author's connection to this recipe in Soup—and Life—Lessons From My Grandma.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Queso blanco is a fresh cheese made from cow's or goat's milk that is used throughout South America. It has a mild flavor and a soft, creamy texture that is slightly crumbly. Look for it in Latin American grocery stores and large grocery stores or order it online. (You can also use ricotta salata.)
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate poached chicken and broth separately for up to 1 day.