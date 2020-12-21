Peanut Butter Brownie Bites

These not-too-sweet mini desserts combine the flavors of peanut butter cups and chocolate cake. Quinoa flour adds protein and makes these gluten-free, but feel free to substitute white whole-wheat flour instead.

Breana Killeen
EatingWell Magazine, January / February 2021

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free
Low-Calorie
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 24-cup mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

  • Beat peanut butter and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Beat in eggs, brown sugar and vanilla. Whisk quinoa (or whole-wheat) flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt in a small bowl. Mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined. Divide the batter among the prepared mini muffin cups and sprinkle the tops with chocolate chips.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center of a brownie comes out with just a few moist crumbs attached, 14 to 16 minutes. Let cool completely before storing, about 1 hour.

Tips

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Equipment: 24-cup mini muffin tin

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 brownie bite
Per Serving:
133 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 93mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 3g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 3g.
