Berry Orange Smoothie

Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.

Devon O'Brien
EatingWell Magazine, January / February 2021

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine berries, yogurt, orange zest and juice in a blender. Puree until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 ¼ cups
Per Serving:
167 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 86mg; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 8g; sugars 24g; saturated fat 1g.
