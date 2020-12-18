Chicken Kofta with Yogurt Sauce

Marcus Samuelsson and Osayi Endolyn's new book, The Rise, spotlights the Black cooks, historians, purveyors and growers who have influenced American cuisine. Each recipe was inspired by one of more than 40 key Black figures in American foodways. This chicken kofta recipe, for example, was developed in honor of Cheryl Day, baker-owner of Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia, to give her a quick, casual recipe for dinner after a long day at work. Tuck these chicken kofta into flatbread along with some fresh veggies topped with the flavorful sauce.