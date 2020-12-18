Chicken Kofta with Yogurt Sauce

Marcus Samuelsson and Osayi Endolyn's new book, The Rise, spotlights the Black cooks, historians, purveyors and growers who have influenced American cuisine. Each recipe was inspired by one of more than 40 key Black figures in American foodways. This chicken kofta recipe, for example, was developed in honor of Cheryl Day, baker-owner of Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia, to give her a quick, casual recipe for dinner after a long day at work. Tuck these chicken kofta into flatbread along with some fresh veggies topped with the flavorful sauce.

Marcus Samuelsson and Osayi Endolyn
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chicken, onion, 2 tablespoons cilantro, mint, oil, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, ¼ teaspoon coriander, cumin, Aleppo pepper, allspice and cinnamon in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes and up to overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • With damp hands, form about 3 tablespoons of the chicken mixture into an oval around a metal skewer. Add a second oval with another 3 tablespoons of the mixture on the same skewer. Repeat with the remaining chicken mixture to make 4 skewers with 2 kofta each. Place them on the prepared pan.

  • Broil the kofta, flipping once, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 165°F, 8 to 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, orange zest and juice in a small bowl with the remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro, ⅛ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon each pepper and coriander. Serve the sauce with the kofta.

Tips

Equipment: 4 metal skewers

Copyright © 2020 by Marcus Samuelsson with Osayi Endolyn. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 kofta & 3 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
227 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 102mg; sodium 459mg; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 22g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/31/2022