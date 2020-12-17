Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, December 2020; updated October 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Stack 2 large baking sheets on top of each other (this will help keep the bottom from burning) and line with parchment paper. Lay puff pastry on another sheet of parchment and roll it out to about 12 inches. Evenly spread jam over the pastry, leaving ½ inch of 1 edge bare for sealing. Crumble goat cheese on top of the jam. Brush the bare edge with water to help it stick. Starting at the opposite edge, roll the pastry into a log; place seam-side down on a small cutting board and freeze until firm enough to slice, 20 to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Using a sharp knife, cut the log into 10 pieces. Transfer the slices to the prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden brown on the edges, 23 to 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
208 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 9mg; sodium 109mg; carbohydrates 18g; protein 4g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 166IU.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/07/2022