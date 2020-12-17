Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll

Preheat oven to 400°F. Stack 2 large baking sheets on top of each other (this will help keep the bottom from burning) and line with parchment paper. Lay puff pastry on another sheet of parchment and roll it out to about 12 inches. Evenly spread jam over the pastry, leaving ½ inch of 1 edge bare for sealing. Crumble goat cheese on top of the jam. Brush the bare edge with water to help it stick. Starting at the opposite edge, roll the pastry into a log; place seam-side down on a small cutting board and freeze until firm enough to slice, 20 to 30 minutes.