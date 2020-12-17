Andrew Zimmern's Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette

Chef Andrew Zimmern shared this recipe for zesty carrot salad dressing with ginger, tamari and toasted sesame oil. Serve it with salads and noodles or use it as a dipping sauce.

Andrew Zimmern
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Victoria Seaver

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Set a bowl of ice water next to the stove. Add sliced carrot to the boiling water and cook for 1 ½ minutes, then immediately transfer to the ice water with a slotted spoon. Let cool for about 2 minutes. Drain and pat dry.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer the carrot to a blender. Add peanut (or grapeseed) oil, vinegar, ginger, shallot, tamari (or soy sauce), sesame oil, lemon juice, sugar, salt and pepper. Puree until smooth.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 5 days

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
104 calories; fat 11g; sodium 170mg; carbohydrates 2g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 2g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/31/2022