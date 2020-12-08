Baked Buffalo Chicken Wings

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are the best baked chicken wings around. Cooking the wings in the oven, not the fryer, reduces fat and calories. Just like the original Buffalo wings, these baked Buffalo wings are coated in a tangy, spicy sauce and served with carrots, celery and your favorite creamy dipping sauce. 

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, December 2020; updated November 2022

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place a wire rack on the baking sheet; coat with cooking spray. Pat wings dry and place in a medium bowl. Add oil and baking powder; toss to coat well. Arrange the wings in an even layer on the prepared rack. Bake until the skin is crispy and the chicken is thoroughly cooked, 45 to 50 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, combine hot sauce, butter and honey in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook, swirling occasionally, until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar.

  • Transfer the wings to a large bowl. Add the Buffalo sauce; toss until evenly coated. Transfer to a platter. If desired, serve with dressing, carrots and celery.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 wings
Per Serving:
178 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 335mg; carbohydrates 3g; protein 13g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 334IU.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/01/2022