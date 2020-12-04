Ginger & Spice Crackles

These soft and moist cookies are spiked with ginger, cinnamon and a hint of clove and they crackle on top when they bake. Rolling them in powdered sugar gives them a lightly sweet coating on the outside that looks like a dusting of fresh fallen snow.

Hilary Meyer
EatingWell.com, December 2020

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
36

  • Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, cloves, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

  • Beat brown sugar and butter in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until well combined. Beat in egg and molasses. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until just combined. Form the dough into a disk, about 1 inch thick, and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 2 large rimmed baking sheets with cooking spray.

  • Place confectioners' sugar in a shallow dish. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls (a generous 1 Tbsp. each), then roll in the confectioners' sugar to coat liberally. Place the cookies about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake, 1 sheet at a time, until the cookies crackle on top, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool.

To make ahead: Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Serving Size:
1 cookie
Per Serving:
69 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 56mg; carbohydrates 12g; protein 1g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 1g.
