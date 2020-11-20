Coquito

Rating: Unrated

The origins of coquito, a Puerto Rican creamy coconut- and rum-based cocktail, are not fully known. Some say it comes from Spain, and others say it comes from the United States. However, one thing is certain: coquito is a staple of the Puerto Rican holiday menu. But there's no reason you can't serve this as an indulgent after-dinner drink year-round. Most families have their unique coquito recipes, passed on from generation to generation. For best results, make the coquito one day ahead in order for the flavors to come together. For a nonalcoholic coquito, simply skip the rum. ¡Salud!

Jessica van Dop DeJesus
Eatingwell.com, November 2020

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine evaporated milk, ginger, cinnamon sticks and cloves in a small saucepan. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Let the mixture cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour the cooled mixture through a fine-mesh sieve. Set the cinnamon sticks aside (discard the other solids). Transfer the strained milk to a blender. Add coconut milk, condensed milk, coconut cream and rum. (If you don't like your drink too strong, start with ¾ cup rum and do a quick taste test before adding the rest.) Blend at medium speed until well blended, about 3 minutes.

  • Pour the mixture into a glass bottle (this is a great way to repurpose your rum bottles) and toss one of the reserved cinnamon sticks into the bottle to add more flavor. Cover and refrigerate, ideally overnight, for the flavors to come together. Serve cold with a sprinkle of cinnamon, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 4 ounces
Per Serving:
354 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 84mg; carbohydrates 40g; protein 5g; sugars 39g; saturated fat 13g; vitamin a iu 146IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2021