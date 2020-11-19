Vegan Weight-Loss Lentil Soup

This vegan weight-loss lentil soup recipe has the familiar flavors of turmeric, ginger and cumin that pair so well with lentils. Lentils, green beans and spinach give this vegan soup a healthy dose of fiber that helps you feel fuller, longer. Serve this soup with a little extra lemon and cilantro.

Julia Levy Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2020; updated October 2022

20 mins
1 hr
6

Why Is This Lentil Soup Weight-Loss-Friendly?

This green lentil soup features 9 grams of fiber per serving. Fiber is a key nutrient that helps you feel full for longer periods of time, so you're more likely to feel satisfied after eating a bowl of this delicious soup. Plus, fiber prevents your body from absorbing some of the calories in the foods you eat. Fiber also helps people maintain a healthier weight over time. 

How to Store Lentil Soup

Lentil soup can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 5 days. To reheat, you can microwave the soup on High until warm. 

Can You Freeze Lentil Soup?

Yes, lentil soup is easy to freeze. After the soup has cooled, portion and store it in freezer-safe containers. Freeze for up to 2 months. Be sure to label the containers so you can keep track of its freshness. Check out more tips for freezing soup.

Additional reporting by Alex Loh

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, turmeric, ginger and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in broth, lentils, chickpeas and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in spinach, green beans and lemon juice, stirring until the spinach wilts and the green beans are heated through, about 1 minute. Ladle the soup into 6 bowls; sprinkle with crushed red pepper and garnish with a sprig of cilantro, if desired.

about 1 cup
253 calories; fat 7g; sodium 479mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 12g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1570IU.
