Vegan Weight-Loss Lentil Soup
This vegan weight-loss lentil soup recipe has the familiar flavors of turmeric, ginger and cumin that pair so well with lentils. Lentils, green beans and spinach give this vegan soup a healthy dose of fiber that helps you feel fuller, longer. Serve this soup with a little extra lemon and cilantro.
Why Is This Lentil Soup Weight-Loss-Friendly?
This green lentil soup features 9 grams of fiber per serving. Fiber is a key nutrient that helps you feel full for longer periods of time, so you're more likely to feel satisfied after eating a bowl of this delicious soup. Plus, fiber prevents your body from absorbing some of the calories in the foods you eat. Fiber also helps people maintain a healthier weight over time.
How to Store Lentil Soup
Lentil soup can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 5 days. To reheat, you can microwave the soup on High until warm.
Can You Freeze Lentil Soup?
Yes, lentil soup is easy to freeze. After the soup has cooled, portion and store it in freezer-safe containers. Freeze for up to 2 months. Be sure to label the containers so you can keep track of its freshness. Check out more tips for freezing soup.
Additional reporting by Alex Loh