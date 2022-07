Absolutely Delicious!! 10 out of 10. I accidentally also added a can of kidney beans. I also used entire little can of tomato paste since it’s wasted if I don't. I cooked the onions, garlic and carrot mixture then added the rest to the crock pot and slow cooked for 4 hours. The aroma all day was so comforting. So much flavor in this pot of goodness. The dill sprinkles on top were a perfect compliment! Served it with a warm baguette.