What Type of Lentils Can Be Used in Vegan Lentil Soup?

In this lentil soup recipe, we use a mix of dry lentils, including brown, green and black. You can use any combination of these varieties in your soup. We recommend sticking to whole lentils instead of split lentils. Although whole lentils take longer to cook, they retain their shape better and add texture to the soup, whereas split lentils break down and become mushy.

How to Store Vegan Lentil Soup

Lentil soup can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 5 days. To reheat, you can microwave the soup on High until warm.

Can You Freeze Vegan Lentil Soup?

Yes, lentil soup is easy to freeze. After the soup has cooled, portion and store it in freezer-safe containers. Freeze for up to 2 months. Be sure to label the containers so you can keep track of its freshness. Check out more tips for freezing soup.