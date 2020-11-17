Vegan Lentil Soup

This vegan lentil soup recipe is packed with fresh ingredients and plenty of lentils that deliver a healthy dose of fiber in each bite. This vegan soup is the perfect cold-weather lunch or healthy dinner the whole family will love.

Julia Levy
EatingWell.com, November 2020; updated September 2022

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

What Type of Lentils Can Be Used in Vegan Lentil Soup?

In this lentil soup recipe, we use a mix of dry lentils, including brown, green and black. You can use any combination of these varieties in your soup. We recommend sticking to whole lentils instead of split lentils. Although whole lentils take longer to cook, they retain their shape better and add texture to the soup, whereas split lentils break down and become mushy.

How to Store Vegan Lentil Soup

Lentil soup can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 5 days. To reheat, you can microwave the soup on High until warm.

Can You Freeze Vegan Lentil Soup?

Yes, lentil soup is easy to freeze. After the soup has cooled, portion and store it in freezer-safe containers. Freeze for up to 2 months. Be sure to label the containers so you can keep track of its freshness. Check out more tips for freezing soup.

Additional reporting by Alex Loh

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add onions and carrots; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is evenly coated, about 1 minute.

  • Stir in broth, water, cannellini beans, lentils, sun-dried tomatoes, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer. Cover and simmer until the lentils are tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir in dill and vinegar. Garnish with additional dill, if desired and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 cup
Per Serving:
272 calories; fat 7g; sodium 487mg; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 13g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 4618IU.
