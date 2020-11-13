Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate

Fit another medium bowl into a pan of gently simmering water—don't let the water touch the bottom of the bowl. Put butter in the bowl, then put dark chocolate on top. Heat, stirring occasionally, until the butter and chocolate are melted. Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in granulated sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat energetically until the mixture is thick and smooth, about 1 minute. Beat in vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture with a flexible spatula until the dry ingredients disappear into the dough. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 1 day.