Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate
You can fill these thumbprint cookies with jam or ruby chocolate, a naturally pink chocolate that has a tart, fruity flavor. You can find ruby chocolate (also called ruby cacao or ruby couverture) at some specialty grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, and online.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate dough (Steps 1-2) for up to 1 day. Let stand at room temperature for 1 hour before continuing. Store cookies airtight at room temperature for up to 2 days.
Equipment: Parchment paper or silicone baking mats
Serving Size:1 cookie
75 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 19mg; sodium 50mg; carbohydrates 10g; protein 1g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 84IU.