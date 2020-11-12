Pumpkin Pie English Muffin Bake

This festive brunch dish is perfect for when you have to feed a crowd and want to get some of the preparation out of the way the night before. It will fill your kitchen with the smell of spices and pumpkin while it's baking, bringing people to the table without you even having to ask.

Caroline Fennessy Campion
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Place English muffin pieces on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake until lightly toasted, about 10 minutes.

  • Combine apples, 1/2 cup raisins and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add the English muffin pieces and toss to combine. Transfer to the prepared baking dish, spreading into a single layer and redistributing any raisins that fall to the bottom.

  • Whisk eggs, milk, pumpkin, brown sugar, salt, ginger and cloves in a medium bowl until smooth. Pour over the bread mixture and press down so everything is submerged. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup raisins over the top. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing it down so it's directly on the surface. Refrigerate for least 1 hour or up to 12 hours.

  • Bake the casserole at 350° until browned and a little crispy around the edges, but still creamy in the middle, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool slightly before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 12 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 cup
Per Serving:
219 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 370mg; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 6g; sugars 27g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 5624IU.
