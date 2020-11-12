Merveilles (Orange-Scented Fried Cookies)
In France these are called merveilles, which means miracles. As the dough is fried in oil, it puffs up slightly, transforming into a delicate, airy confection. Here, we have cut the dough into triangles, but you can cut it into any shape you please.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate dough (Steps 1-2) for up to 2 days. Refrigerate cookie cutouts (Step 4) for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cookie
Per Serving:
47 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 16mg; carbohydrates 4g; protein 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a iu 16IU.