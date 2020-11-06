Braised Brisket with Carrots & Prunes

Inspired by tzimmes, a vegetable stew featuring dried fruit and commonly served for the Jewish New Year, we added carrots and prunes to this braised brisket for a sweet-and-savory flavor.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat brisket dry and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat oil in an electric pressure cooker on Sauté mode. Add the brisket and cook, flipping once, until browned on both sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate.

  • Add onion, carrots, garlic, ginger, coriander and cumin to the pressure cooker and cook, stirring often and scraping up any browned bits, until the vegetables start to soften, about 4 minutes. Stir in broth, prunes, raisins and tomato paste. Nestle the brisket into the sauce.

  • Close and lock the lid. Cook on high pressure for 1 hour. Let the pressure release naturally for 15 minutes. Release the remaining pressure manually. Remove lid.

  • Transfer the brisket to a clean cutting board. Stir the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper into the sauce. Thinly slice the brisket against the grain and serve with the sauce.

Tips

Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (see Tip)

Tip: To use a slow cooker: Cook the brisket in the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until browned on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker and stir in the remaining ingredients (increase broth to 2 cups). Cook on High for 4 hours or on Low for 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. beef & 3/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
227 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 415mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 25g; sugars 11g; niacin equivalents 4mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 2665IU.
