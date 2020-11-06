Braised Brisket with Carrots & Prunes
Inspired by tzimmes, a vegetable stew featuring dried fruit and commonly served for the Jewish New Year, we added carrots and prunes to this braised brisket for a sweet-and-savory flavor.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Electric pressure cooker (see Tip)
Tip: To use a slow cooker: Cook the brisket in the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until browned on both sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker and stir in the remaining ingredients (increase broth to 2 cups). Cook on High for 4 hours or on Low for 8 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 oz. beef & 3/4 cup sauce
Per Serving:
227 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 415mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 25g; sugars 11g; niacin equivalents 4mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 2665IU.