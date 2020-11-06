Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Pumpkin swirl cheesecake is a delicious dessert that everyone will love, especially during the holiday season.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
What Makes This Recipe Healthy?
To make this recipe healthier, we use unseasoned pumpkin puree. The difference between pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie filling are the ingredients. Although they're both canned products and their packaging looks similar, they can't be used interchangeably. Pumpkin puree doesn't have anything added to it, but pumpkin pie filling contains pumpkin spice and sugar. When shopping for pumpkin puree, check the label on the can for 100% pumpkin.
We also use reduced-fat cream cheese instead of regular cream cheese. Swapping in reduced-fat cream cheese for regular saves you approximately 50 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat per slice.
How Long Does Cheesecake Last in the Refrigerator?
This cheesecake will last in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can also freeze it for up to 3 months.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
9-inch springform pan, food processor, roasting pan, wire rack