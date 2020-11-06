Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Pumpkin swirl cheesecake is a delicious dessert that everyone will love, especially during the holiday season.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020; updated December 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
6 hrs
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Makes This Recipe Healthy?

To make this recipe healthier, we use unseasoned pumpkin puree. The difference between pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie filling are the ingredients. Although they're both canned products and their packaging looks similar, they can't be used interchangeably. Pumpkin puree doesn't have anything added to it, but pumpkin pie filling contains pumpkin spice and sugar. When shopping for pumpkin puree, check the label on the can for 100% pumpkin.

We also use reduced-fat cream cheese instead of regular cream cheese. Swapping in reduced-fat cream cheese for regular saves you approximately 50 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat per slice.

How Long Does Cheesecake Last in the Refrigerator?

This cheesecake will last in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. You can also freeze it for up to 3 months.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Tightly wrap the outside of the pan with a large piece of foil, covering the bottom and sides. Put a kettle of water on to boil.

    Advertisement

  • Pulse cookies and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a food processor until finely ground. Drizzle in butter and process, scraping down the sides as needed, until the crumbs are evenly moistened. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of the prepared pan. Put the crust in the freezer. Clean the food processor.

  • Combine cream cheese, sugar, eggs and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in the food processor. Process, scraping down the sides as needed, until completely smooth. Remove 1/4 cup of the batter to a small bowl. Add pumpkin, vanilla and pie spice to the food processor and process until smooth.

  • Pour the pumpkin batter into the chilled crust. Drizzle the reserved batter over the top and run a skewer or knife through the two batters to swirl together.

  • Place the springform pan in a roasting pan. Pour in enough of the boiling water to come 1 inch up the sides of the springform pan. Carefully transfer the roasting pan to the oven. Bake the cheesecake until set around the edges but the center still jiggles slightly, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • Transfer the roasting pan to a wire rack. Let the cheesecake cool in the water bath until the water is room temperature, about 1 hour.

  • Remove the pan from the water bath. Remove the foil. Refrigerate the cheesecake until very cold, at least 3 hours.

Equipment

9-inch springform pan, food processor, roasting pan, wire rack

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
286 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 63mg; sodium 307mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 6g; sugars 24g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 4571IU.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/14/2023