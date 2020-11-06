Vegetarian Mushroom Paprikash
Meaning "with paprika" in Hungarian, paprikash is a creamy spiced stew traditionally made with meat. We've chosen mushrooms to give this vegetarian paprikash a hearty bite. Using a mix of varieties gives you a good spectrum of textures and flavors.
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020
Tip: Made from ground dried peppers, paprika can vary in flavor and heat based on which pepper it's made with. The standard paprika you find at the store is usually sweet Hungarian style, which is unsurprisingly made from sweet peppers. If you like a little more heat, choose hot Hungarian.
Serving Size:2 cups
414 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 387mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 12g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 542IU.