Vegetarian Mushroom Paprikash

Meaning "with paprika" in Hungarian, paprikash is a creamy spiced stew traditionally made with meat. We've chosen mushrooms to give this vegetarian paprikash a hearty bite. Using a mix of varieties gives you a good spectrum of textures and flavors.

Carolyn Malcoun Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion and caraway seeds; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 12 minutes.

  • Stir in sage, garlic and paprika; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds more. Add wine and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream, salt and pepper. Serve over the noodles, garnished with parsley, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Made from ground dried peppers, paprika can vary in flavor and heat based on which pepper it's made with. The standard paprika you find at the store is usually sweet Hungarian style, which is unsurprisingly made from sweet peppers. If you like a little more heat, choose hot Hungarian.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
414 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 387mg; carbohydrates 50g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 12g; sugars 7g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 542IU.
