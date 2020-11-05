Gochugaru Shrimp & Black Rice Bowls

This shrimp rice bowl gets its kick from fiery gochugaru—Korean-style red pepper flakes. Don't let that carrot-pickling liquid go to waste! We stir it into the cooked rice in these bowls to really bump up the flavor.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, December 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add water to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in rice. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the rice is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Meanwhile, use a vegetable peeler to cut carrot into long, thin ribbons. Combine vinegar, 1 tablespoon tamari (or soy sauce), sesame oil, ginger and sugar in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer. Add the carrot and stir to coat. Remove from heat. Cover and set aside while the rice cooks.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon canola (or grapeseed) oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add spinach and the remaining 1 tablespoon tamari (or soy sauce) and cook until wilted, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a bowl.

  • Pat shrimp dry and sprinkle with gochugaru. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Strain the carrot-soaking liquid into the rice. To serve, top the rice with the vegetables and shrimp and garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Tips

Tip: A common ingredient in Korean cooking, fruity, smoky gochugaru is made from sun-dried red peppers. It delivers medium heat to the shrimp here. Find it in well-stocked grocery stores or in Asian markets, or replace it with 1 tsp. crushed red pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. shrimp, 2/3 cup each vegetables & rice
Per Serving:
388 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 159mg; sodium 542mg; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 28g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 9574IU.
