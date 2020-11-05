Melting Sweet Potatoes with Mini Marshmallows
If you like sweet potato casserole, you'll love these tender, creamy melted sweet potatoes. Slices of sweet potatoes "melt" into a savory broth with spices and are topped with mini marshmallows for a hint of sweetness at the end. They're perfect for Thanksgiving or anytime in fall or winter when cooler weather settles in.
EatingWell.com, November 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
207 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 394mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 3g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 21727IU.