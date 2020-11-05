Melting Sweet Potatoes with Mini Marshmallows

If you like sweet potato casserole, you'll love these tender, creamy melted sweet potatoes. Slices of sweet potatoes "melt" into a savory broth with spices and are topped with mini marshmallows for a hint of sweetness at the end. They're perfect for Thanksgiving or anytime in fall or winter when cooler weather settles in.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, November 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 450°F.

  • Toss sweet potatoes, butter, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange in a single layer in a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan. (Don't use a glass dish, which might shatter.) Roast, flipping once, until browned, about 25 minutes.

  • Whisk broth, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg together in a measuring cup. Carefully add the mixture to the pan. Continue roasting for another 10 minutes. Top each slice with marshmallows; roast until the potatoes are very tender and the marshmallows are just melted, 3 to 5 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
207 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 394mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 3g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 21727IU.
