Pecan Pie Cocktail
If you like pecan pie, you're sure to love this sweet and nutty cocktail for two. Maple syrup and crushed pecans line the rim of the glass, while bourbon and maple-pecan-flavored liqueur sweeten things up. Try this fun and festive drink on Thanksgiving as a before- or after-dinner treat.
EatingWell.com, November 2020
Gallery
Credit: Quin Liburd
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cocktail
Per Serving:
344 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 11mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 1g; sugars 23g; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 335IU.