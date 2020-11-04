Pecan Pie Cocktail

If you like pecan pie, you're sure to love this sweet and nutty cocktail for two. Maple syrup and crushed pecans line the rim of the glass, while bourbon and maple-pecan-flavored liqueur sweeten things up. Try this fun and festive drink on Thanksgiving as a before- or after-dinner treat.

Quin Liburd
EatingWell.com, November 2020

5 mins
5 mins
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread crushed pecans on a small plate. Pour maple syrup onto another small plate. Dip a cocktail glass into the maple syrup and then into the pecans to coat the rim. Repeat with another glass. Fill the glasses with ice, if desired, and set aside.

  • Combine bourbon, maple-pecan liqueur and cream in a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake vigorously. Divide the cocktail between the prepared glasses. Garnish with whipped cream and pecan halves, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
344 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 11mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 1g; sugars 23g; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 335IU.
