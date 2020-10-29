Caramel Apple Crisp for Two
Caramel adds a sweet and salty note to this classic apple crisp designed just for two. Store-bought caramel sauce works well here, but it's easy to make your own if you prefer. Drizzle it over the warm apple crisp right before serving if you want to make this easy dessert an extra-special treat.
Equipment: 2 6- to 8-ounce ramekins
Tip: To Make Caramel Sauce: Heat 1/3 cup sugar and 1 1/2 Tbsp. water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, without stirring, until the mixture is amber brown, about 5 minutes. Swirl the pan, if necessary, to ensure even coloring. Remove from heat. Carefully whisk in 1/3 cup heavy cream. (Be careful, the caramel may sputter.) Return the pan to medium heat and cook, stirring, until smooth, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in 2 tsp. butter and a pinch of salt. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.