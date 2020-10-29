Caramel Apple Crisp for Two

Caramel adds a sweet and salty note to this classic apple crisp designed just for two. Store-bought caramel sauce works well here, but it's easy to make your own if you prefer. Drizzle it over the warm apple crisp right before serving if you want to make this easy dessert an extra-special treat.

Hilary Meyer
EatingWell.com, October 2020

15 mins
50 mins
2

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • To prepare filling: Combine apples, caramel sauce, cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a medium bowl. Divide between 2 6- to 8-ounce ramekins.

  • To prepare topping: Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon and salt in a medium bowl. Using a fork, pastry cutter or your fingers, cut butter into the mixture until combined. Sprinkle the topping over the apples.

  • Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and bake until the topping is crisp and the apples are bubbling, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool for about 15 minutes. Drizzle with additional caramel sauce, if desired.

Equipment: 2 6- to 8-ounce ramekins

Tip: To Make Caramel Sauce: Heat 1/3 cup sugar and 1 1/2 Tbsp. water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, without stirring, until the mixture is amber brown, about 5 minutes. Swirl the pan, if necessary, to ensure even coloring. Remove from heat. Carefully whisk in 1/3 cup heavy cream. (Be careful, the caramel may sputter.) Return the pan to medium heat and cook, stirring, until smooth, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in 2 tsp. butter and a pinch of salt. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.

1 crisp
271 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 179mg; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 2g; sugars 25g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 249IU.
