Air-Fryer Cauliflower

An air fryer delivers nutty roasted cauliflower with a nice hit of zippy lemon flavor and a hint of coriander in this easy side dish that's perfect for most any meal.

Karen Rankin Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, October 2020; updated February 2023

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cauliflower, oil, coriander and salt in a large bowl; toss well to coat. Lightly coat air-fryer basket with cooking spray. Add the cauliflower to the basket (do not wipe the large bowl clean). Cook the cauliflower in the air fryer at 360°F for 10 minutes. Open the air fryer; lightly toss the cauliflower to redistribute. Continue cooking until golden brown and crispy around the edges, 8 to 12 minutes.

  • Return the cooked cauliflower to the large bowl; add parsley, lemon zest and lemon juice. Toss to evenly coat. Serve hot.

Equipment

Air fryer

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
103 calories; fat 7g; sodium 341mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 3g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 176IU.
