Air-Fryer Cauliflower
An air fryer delivers nutty roasted cauliflower with a nice hit of zippy lemon flavor and a hint of coriander in this easy side dish that's perfect for most any meal.
EatingWell.com, October 2020; updated February 2023
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Air fryer
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup
Per Serving:
103 calories; fat 7g; sodium 341mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 3g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 176IU.