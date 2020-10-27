Lemon Drop Cookies
These soft lemon drop cookies feature both sweet and tangy flavors thanks to plenty of fresh lemon juice and a powdered sugar glaze. These easy cookies are perfect with tea and coffee and will make a great addition to your holiday cookie platter.
EatingWell.com, October 2020; updated December 2022
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Parchment paper
To make ahead
Store in a single layer in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cookie
Per Serving:
116 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 7mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 2g; sugars 14g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 80IU.