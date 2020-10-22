Braised Winter Greens with Crispy Mushrooms

Braised greens are one of the easiest and most nutritious side dishes ever. And when you top them with crispy fried mushrooms, they're downright irresistible. Salting the mushrooms helps pull out their water, so they'll fry up crispy. When it's time to get dinner on the table, give them a quick reheat and they're good as new.

Danielle Centoni
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place mushrooms in a colander set in the sink or over a bowl. Sprinkle with salt and toss to coat. Let stand, tossing occasionally, for 30 minutes. Rinse well and gently squeeze to remove as much excess water as possible. Pat dry.

  • Heat canola oil in a large pot or high-sided skillet over medium heat until it reaches 350°F. Set a wire rack on a baking sheet and place near the stove.

  • Whisk flour (or cornstarch) and baking powder in a small bowl. Add half of the mushrooms; toss to coat. Place in a dry colander and shake off the excess flour, then add to the hot oil. Fry until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon, shaking off the excess oil, and arrange in a single layer on the wire rack. Repeat with the remaining mushrooms.

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add leek and cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add broth and kale; cook, stirring, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add mustard greens, in batches if necessary; cook, stirring until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add chard and cook, stirring, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes more. Stir in lemon juice, liquid aminos and pepper. Transfer the greens to a serving platter and top with the mushrooms.

Tips

To make ahead: Store mushrooms (Steps 1-3) on a wire rack at room temperature for up to 2 hours. Reheat in a 350°F oven until sizzling, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
129 calories; fat 9g; sodium 332mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 5g; sugars 3g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 5211IU.
