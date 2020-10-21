Butternut Squash Casserole

This simple butternut squash casserole recipe combines sweet butternut squash with a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon and is finished with a buttery, crunchy topping. It's sure to be a welcome addition to any Thanksgiving menu.

Julia Levy Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, October 2020; updated November 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Rub squash halves evenly with oil; arrange, cut-side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until very tender, about 45 minutes. Let cool for about 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

    Advertisement

  • While the squash cools, lightly coat a 9-inch-square baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Combine oats, pecans, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 2 tablespoons melted butter in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Scoop the squash flesh into a large bowl; discard shells. Mash the squash with a fork until smooth. Stir in milk, eggs, cornstarch, salt, cinnamon and the remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar and 2 tablespoons melted butter. Spoon the mixture into the prepared baking dish; sprinkle evenly with the oat mixture. Bake until golden and set, about 35 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Tip

People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
226 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 260mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 4g; sugars 13g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 9863IU.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/10/2022