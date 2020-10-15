Tips For Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Potatoes

Size Up Your Brussels Sprouts and Potatoes

When it comes to roasting, Brussels sprouts and potatoes are good companions. The creamy soft, middle of a roasted potato complements the nutty flavor and crispy outer leaves of Brussels sprouts perfectly. Both are relatively dense, so you can roast them together on the same baking sheet and for the same amount of time with little fuss. To get even results, make sure your Brussels sprouts and potatoes are cut into similar sizes. We recommend halving the Brussels sprouts and quartering the potatoes. If your Brussels spouts are large, you may have to quarter them as well. If your potatoes are small, halving them may be best. Either way, as long as they're the same size going into the oven, they will roast together beautifully.

Don't Crowd The Pan

Make sure your Brussels sprouts and potatoes are arranged in a single layer on the baking sheet before they hit the oven. It's ok if they touch a little, but they shouldn't be piled on top of each other. Too many veggies on one pan will steam, not roast and you won't get crispy results. If you have too many vegetables for one pan, spread them out between two pans and switch the positions of each pan halfway through roasting for the best results.

Variations To Try

We love the mild heat that chili powder lends to this recipe, but there are plenty of other spices that work well. Try swapping out the chili powder for smoked paprika for a more woodsy flavor or sweet curry powder for a fragrant twist. Dried herbs like rosemary, dill or an Italian seasoning blend are also good options. You can play around with different fresh herbs too. Swap out parsley for cilantro, or try chives or fresh rosemary for a more forward herby flavor. Lemon or lime zest (plus a squeeze of juice) can also brighten up the dish after cooking.