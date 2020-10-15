Panko-&-Parmesan-Crusted Mushrooms

Serve these rich and tender mushrooms filled with panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese alone as an appetizer or alongside anything from pork to fish. To ensure even cooking, look for mushrooms that are similar in size.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, October 2020

30 mins
55 mins
10

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove stems from mushrooms; chop. Reserve stems and caps separately.

  • Heat butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushroom stems, onion, thyme, garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until softened and starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add wine and cook, stirring, until evaporated, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in 1/4 cup panko and 1/4 cup Parmesan.

  • Toss the mushroom caps with 2 tablespoons oil and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a large bowl. Transfer the caps to a large rimmed baking sheet. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of the mushroom mixture into each cavity. Stir together the remaining 1/4 cup panko, 2 tablespoons Parmesan and 2 teaspoons oil in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the mushrooms.

  • Bake until the tops are golden brown and the mushrooms are soft, 22 to 25 minutes.

about 3 stuffed mushrooms
90 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 164mg; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 3g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 3mg; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 95IU.
