This decadent orange curd recipe provides a blast of citrus that will make citrus lovers pucker with joy. This technique is slightly different than a traditional curd in that the butter is whisked into the egg-sugar mixture as it's heating rather than being creamed with the sugar first. It is a bit more fussy than just mixing it all up in the pot, but the velvety results are well worth it. Spoon it over Buttermilk Poundcake (see Associated Recipe) or over scoops of vanilla ice cream.