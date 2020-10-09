Orange Curd
This decadent orange curd recipe provides a blast of citrus that will make citrus lovers pucker with joy. This technique is slightly different than a traditional curd in that the butter is whisked into the egg-sugar mixture as it's heating rather than being creamed with the sugar first. It is a bit more fussy than just mixing it all up in the pot, but the velvety results are well worth it. Spoon it over Buttermilk Poundcake (see Associated Recipe) or over scoops of vanilla ice cream.
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Associated Recipe: Buttermilk Poundcake
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
40 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 8mg; carbohydrates 3g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 106IU.