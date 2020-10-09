Orange Curd

This decadent orange curd recipe provides a blast of citrus that will make citrus lovers pucker with joy. This technique is slightly different than a traditional curd in that the butter is whisked into the egg-sugar mixture as it's heating rather than being creamed with the sugar first. It is a bit more fussy than just mixing it all up in the pot, but the velvety results are well worth it. Spoon it over Buttermilk Poundcake (see Associated Recipe) or over scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Virginia Willis
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a few inches of water to a simmer in a large saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine sugar and eggs in a large metal bowl that will fit on top of the pan without touching the water. Whisk the sugar and eggs until smooth. Add orange juice and salt; whisk until smooth. Place the bowl over the simmering water and cook, whisking occasionally, until the mixture reaches at least 180°F on an instant-read thermometer and is thick enough so it holds the streaks created by whisking, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Remove the bowl from the heat and let cool, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is 140°F, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Gradually whisk in butter until smooth, then whisk in Grand Marnier (or triple sec) until combined, about 30 seconds more. Press a piece of plastic wrap against the surface of the curd to create an airtight seal and refrigerate until pudding-like, at least 4 hours and up to 1 week.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Associated Recipe: Buttermilk Poundcake

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
40 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 8mg; carbohydrates 3g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 106IU.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/08/2022