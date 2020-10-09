Custard Pecan Pie

Remove one disk from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before rolling. (Reserve the remaining disk for another use.) Roll pie crust into a 13-inch circle, about 1/8 inch thick, on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to a 9-inch pie pan. Fold the overhanging pastry under itself along the rim of the pan. Press a fork around the edge or flute it by pinching with your finger and thumb to crimp the folded dough.