Custard Pecan Pie

While every bit as delish as the classic pie, this one has less sugar. Cane syrup, a toasty alternative to corn syrup or molasses, sweetens the pie along with brown sugar. Because the filling for the pie is wet, we brush the crust with egg white and par-bake it to create a barrier to prevent sogginess.

Virginia Willis
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

40 mins
1 hr
2 hrs 50 mins
12
12
Yogurt Pie Crust
Pecan Custard Pie

  • To prepare the crust: Combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour and salt in a food processor; pulse several times to blend. Add butter and process until the mixture resembles coarse meal, 8 to 10 seconds. Add yogurt and pulse until combined. With the motor running, add ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough holds together without being sticky or crumbly. Divide the dough into 2 equal portions, shape into disks, and wrap each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

  • To assemble the pie: Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Remove one disk from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before rolling. (Reserve the remaining disk for another use.) Roll pie crust into a 13-inch circle, about 1/8 inch thick, on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to a 9-inch pie pan. Fold the overhanging pastry under itself along the rim of the pan. Press a fork around the edge or flute it by pinching with your finger and thumb to crimp the folded dough.

  • Separate 1 egg, placing the white in a small bowl. Place the yolk in a medium bowl. Whisk the egg white with a fork until frothy. Brush the crust with the egg white. Add any remaining white to the bowl with the yolk. Bake the crust until pale golden, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, add the remaining 2 eggs to the bowl with the yolk and white and whisk until smooth. Add flour and whisk until smooth. Add butter, buttermilk, brown sugar, cane (or corn) syrup and vanilla and whisk until well incorporated. Stir in pecans.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 350°. Add the pecan mixture to the crust. Bake the pie until the filling is set and golden brown, about 45 minutes. Transfer the pie to a rack and let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.

Refrigerate crust for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator, if necessary, and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before rolling.

Refrigerate baked pie for up to 2 days.

1 slice
316 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 73mg; sodium 71mg; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 5g; sugars 15g; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 379IU.
