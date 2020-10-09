Cranberry-Apple Relish

New Mexican chef Jonathon Perno shares his favorite raw sauce of bracing cranberries tamed a bit with apple and sugar. The orange goes in unpeeled so it adds both juicy sweetness and the essential oils from the skin. This relish complements any roast turkey but makes a great match for the complex flavors in Perno's chile-glazed bird (see Associated Recipe).

Jonathan Perno
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
refrigerate:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pulse cranberries, apple and orange in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Transfer to a bowl and stir in sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cover and refrigerate for least 8 hours or up to 1 week.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Associated Recipe

Red Chile-Citrus Glazed Roast Turkey & Pan Gravy

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
44 calories; fat 0.1g; sodium 13mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 0.2g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; vitamin a iu 39IU.
