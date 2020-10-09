Cranberry-Apple Relish
New Mexican chef Jonathon Perno shares his favorite raw sauce of bracing cranberries tamed a bit with apple and sugar. The orange goes in unpeeled so it adds both juicy sweetness and the essential oils from the skin. This relish complements any roast turkey but makes a great match for the complex flavors in Perno's chile-glazed bird (see Associated Recipe).
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Associated Recipe
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
44 calories; fat 0.1g; sodium 13mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 0.2g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; vitamin a iu 39IU.