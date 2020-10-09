Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie
Some sweet potato pies call for boiling these root vegetables, but here they're roasted to concentrate their flavor. This helps the earthiness come through, which we enhance with the nuttiness of browned butter. The overall effect is a sweet potato pie that's more complex and a little less sweet.
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator, if necessary, and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before rolling.
Refrigerate baked pie for up to 3 days.
Equipment
Parchment paper or silicone baking mat, pie weights (or dried beans or uncooked rice)
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 slice
Per Serving:
269 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 63mg; sodium 188mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 6g; sugars 20g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 5897IU.