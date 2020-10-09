Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie

Some sweet potato pies call for boiling these root vegetables, but here they're roasted to concentrate their flavor. This helps the earthiness come through, which we enhance with the nuttiness of browned butter. The overall effect is a sweet potato pie that's more complex and a little less sweet.

Virginia Willis
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

active:
1 hr
cool:
1 hr
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Yogurt Pie Crust
Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie

Directions

  • To prepare crust: Combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour and salt in a food processor; pulse several times to blend. Add butter and process until the mixture resembles coarse meal, 8 to 10 seconds. Add yogurt and pulse until combined. With the motor running, add ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough holds together without being sticky or crumbly. Divide the dough into 2 equal portions, shape into disks, and wrap each in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

  • To prepare and assemble pie: Position racks in center and lower third of oven; preheat to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

  • Remove 1 disk from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before rolling. (Reserve the remaining disk for another use.) Roll pie crust into a 13-inch circle, about 1/8 inch thick, on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to a 9-inch pie pan. Fold the overhanging pastry under itself along the rim of the pan. Press a fork around the edge or flute it by pinching with your finger and thumb to crimp the folded dough. Crumple a piece of parchment paper, then lay it out flat over the pastry. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice.

  • Place sweet potatoes on the prepared baking sheet and prick them in several places with a fork. Set the sweet potatoes on the center rack and the pie crust on the lower rack. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove the pie crust from the oven, take out the paper and weights and let cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350° and continue baking the sweet potatoes until soft and tender, about 30 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a small pan over medium heat. Cook until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add cardamom, cinnamon, salt and white pepper.

  • When the sweet potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them and mash with a potato masher in a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat with an electric mixer or the whisk attachment at medium speed until completely smooth, about 2 minutes. Add eggs and beat until well incorporated. Add the spiced butter and any browned bits, condensed milk, lemon zest and lemon juice and beat until incorporated. Pour the mixture into the crust.

  • Bake until the pie is puffed and a toothpick inserted into the filling comes out clean, about 45 minutes. (If the exposed edges of the crust start to brown too quickly, cover with strips of foil for the last 15 minutes of baking.) Transfer to a rack and let cool, at least 1 hour.

Make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator, if necessary, and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes before rolling.

Refrigerate baked pie for up to 3 days.

Equipment

Parchment paper or silicone baking mat, pie weights (or dried beans or uncooked rice)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
269 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 63mg; sodium 188mg; carbohydrates 36g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 6g; sugars 20g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 5897IU.
