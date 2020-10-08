Red Chile-Citrus Glazed Roast Turkey & Pan Gravy
The New Mexico state question is "Red or Green?"—that is, which color chile do you like? Chef Jonathan Perno, considered a key interpreter of New Mexican cuisine, tempers the red chile sauce with orange juice to glaze the bird. He calls for a spatchcocked or butterflied turkey, which cooks more quickly and evenly. Ask your butcher to do it for you to save time.
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020
Heavy-duty kitchen or poultry shears, fat separator
Serving Size:3 oz. turkey & 2 Tbsp. gravy, plus leftovers
164 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 361mg; carbohydrates 5g; dietary fiber 0.5g; protein 26g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 8mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 2347IU.