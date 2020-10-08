Red Chile-Citrus Glazed Roast Turkey & Pan Gravy

Trim any excess fat from turkey. Put the neck, heart and giblets in a medium bowl. (Discard the liver or save for another use.) Using heavy-duty kitchen or poultry shears, cut the turkey down one side of the backbone, through the ribs. Make an identical cut on the opposite side to remove the backbone; add the backbone to the bowl with the giblets. Place the turkey, breast-side up, on a cutting board and flatten with the heel of your hand (you'll have to press hard!). Splay the thighs outward and tuck the wings under. Place the turkey on a large rimmed baking sheet and pat dry with paper towels. Loosen the skin over the breast and thighs; rub the herb mixture under the skin. Cover the turkey and the bowl of giblets with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.