Oysters with Roasted Shiitake Mignonette

Oysters and mushrooms are both sources of umami. When paired as seafood and sauce in this recipe from Erin Shea and Lee Chizmar, who own three restaurants in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, each ingredient lifts the signature flavor of the other.

Erin Shea and Lee Chizmar
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

35 mins
35 mins
35 mins
35 mins
4
4

Nutrition Profile:

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Toss 2 mushroom caps with 1 teaspoon oil in a small bowl. Place in a small baking pan and roast until tender, about 10 minutes. Let cool.

  • Meanwhile, thinly slice the remaining 2 mushroom caps. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the sliced mushrooms, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain.

  • Finely dice the roasted mushrooms. Combine with shallot, wine, vinegar and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Place oysters on a bed of crushed ice (or rock salt). Drizzle each oyster with 1 teaspoon of the mignonette. Garnish with the fried shiitakes, scallions and lemon, if desired.

3 oysters
3 oysters
Per Serving:
66 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 36mg; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 3g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1.2mg; vitamin a iu 92.4IU.
