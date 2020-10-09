Oysters with Roasted Shiitake Mignonette
Oysters and mushrooms are both sources of umami. When paired as seafood and sauce in this recipe from Erin Shea and Lee Chizmar, who own three restaurants in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley, each ingredient lifts the signature flavor of the other.
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020
Serving Size:3 oysters
66 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 36mg; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 3g; sugars 2g; niacin equivalents 1.2mg; vitamin a iu 92.4IU.