Spiced Pomegranate Molasses Chicken Thighs

Walnuts, lemon juice and feta combine to make a rich, tangy dressing to coat the vegetables cooked alongside this chicken.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
4
4
  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

  • Zest lemon into a small bowl and set the zest aside. Cut the lemon in half and toss with potatoes, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Whisk 1 tablespoon oil, honey, pomegranate molasses, garam masala and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper in another small bowl. Nestle chicken into the potatoes and brush with the glaze.

  • Roast the chicken and potatoes until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a thigh without touching bone registers 165°F, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Transfer the chicken to a serving platter. Sprinkle spinach on top of the potatoes; toss until wilted. Carefully juice the hot lemons into the bowl with the lemon zest. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, walnuts and feta. Drizzle the dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat. Serve the vegetables with the chicken; garnish with pomegranate arils, if desired.

Tip: The pomegranate molasses used to glaze this chicken is made from pomegranate juice that's been reduced to a sweet-tart syrup. Look for it at well-stocked grocery stores or use 1 1/2 tsp. each pomegranate juice and honey in its place here.

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken & 1 1/4 cups vegetables
Per Serving:
737 calories; fat 45g; cholesterol 205mg; sodium 738mg; carbohydrates 44g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 42g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 9mg; saturated fat 10g; vitamin a iu 2959.4IU.
