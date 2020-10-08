Roasted Carrots & Mushrooms with Scallion Salsa Verde
Charred ginger and jalapeño amp up the flavor of this salsa verde by adding smokiness, a perfect match for the bright herbs and roasted vegetables. James Beard Award-winning Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan shared this recipe with EatingWell for our regular column "The Chef's Salad."
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate salsa verde (Steps 3-4) for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2/3 cup
Per Serving:
227 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 319mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 6g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 2.8mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 19938.4IU.