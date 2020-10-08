Roasted Carrots & Mushrooms with Scallion Salsa Verde

Charred ginger and jalapeño amp up the flavor of this salsa verde by adding smokiness, a perfect match for the bright herbs and roasted vegetables. James Beard Award-winning Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan shared this recipe with EatingWell for our regular column "The Chef's Salad."

Edouardo Jordan
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

35 mins
45 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Toss carrots and mushrooms with 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, thyme, 4 cloves garlic and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer. Roast, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, chop the remaining garlic clove. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ginger and jalapeño and cook, turning occasionally, until charred, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender. Reduce heat to medium and add 1 tablespoon oil, onion and the chopped garlic; cook, stirring, until very soft, 1 to 3 minutes. Scrape into the blender.

  • Add scallion greens, herbs, water, coriander and cumin to the blender along with the remaining 1/3 cup oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt; process until smooth.

  • Spread yogurt on a serving platter. Top with the vegetables and drizzle with the salsa verde. Sprinkle with caraway seeds.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate salsa verde (Steps 3-4) for up to 1 week.

2/3 cup
227 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 319mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 6g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 2.8mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 19938.4IU.
