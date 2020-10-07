Pistachio-&-Halloumi-Crusted Halibut

The high melting point of briny halloumi cheese keeps it firm even when you cook it until crispy at high heat. It’s a good choice for combining with nuts and breadcrumbs for the crunchy topping on this fish. Since your oven is already on, make some roasted potatoes to serve alongside.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

10 mins
20 mins
4

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray or line with foil.

  • Stir cheese, pistachios, panko, scallion and lemon zest in a small bowl. Place halibut on the prepared pan and sprinkle with pepper and garlic salt . Brush the top of the fish with mayonnaise, then coat with the pistachio mixture, pressing to help it adhere.

  • Bake until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, 8 to 12 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Serving Size: 4 oz. fish
Per Serving:
255 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 286mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 30g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 9.4mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 157IU.
