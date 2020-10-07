Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter

Rating: Unrated

Serve these savory herbed crostini with a big green salad. Looking for a heartier meal? Top each toast with a poached or fried egg.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, November 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add sage and cook until crisp, 2 to 4 seconds per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sage to a paper-towel-lined plate.

    Advertisement

  • Add mushrooms and shallot to the pan, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the mushrooms to a bowl.

  • Add butter to the pan and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the butter starts to brown, about 30 seconds. Pour the butter over the mushrooms and stir to combine.

  • Spread goat cheese on each toast. Top with the mushrooms, pine nuts and the sage.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 toast
Per Serving:
313 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 431mg; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 12g; sugars 6g; niacin equivalents 4.7mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 420IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/28/2021