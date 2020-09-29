Vegan Sweet Potato Pie

Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and unwrap; let stand for 5 minutes to warm slightly. Place the dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper or wax paper; roll into a 13-inch circle. Peel off the top parchment sheet and invert the dough into a 9-inch pie pan. Peel off the remaining parchment sheet. Using kitchen shears or a butter knife, trim the edges so the dough overhangs evenly. Tuck the overhanging dough under to form a double-thick edge. Crimp the edge with your fingers. Place the crust in the freezer until ready to use.