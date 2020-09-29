Vegan Sweet Potato Pie

This Southern favorite gets a vegan makeover, but you don't have to be vegan to enjoy this sweet potato pie! The dairy-free crust is made with coconut oil, and the filling's creamy base combines coconut milk with canned mashed sweet potato and all the familiar spices. The result is a perfect vegan pie for your holiday table.

Sarah Epperson Loveless
EatingWell.com, September 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
5 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • To prepare crust: Whisk all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until combined. Add coconut oil; using your hands, a fork, a pastry cutter or 2 knives, work the oil into the flour mixture until the mixture resembles cornmeal with some small pea-size pieces. Add cold water; work the mixture together until a dough forms. Turn the dough and any crumbs out onto a clean work surface. Shape into a disk and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes and up to 1 day.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and unwrap; let stand for 5 minutes to warm slightly. Place the dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper or wax paper; roll into a 13-inch circle. Peel off the top parchment sheet and invert the dough into a 9-inch pie pan. Peel off the remaining parchment sheet. Using kitchen shears or a butter knife, trim the edges so the dough overhangs evenly. Tuck the overhanging dough under to form a double-thick edge. Crimp the edge with your fingers. Place the crust in the freezer until ready to use.

  • To prepare filling: Whisk sweet potato, coconut milk, maple syrup, cornstarch, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger and salt in a large bowl until smooth.

  • Remove the crust from the freezer; pour the filling into the crust. Bake until the center is slightly jiggly and the crust edges are golden brown, about 45 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour. Cover and refrigerate until fully chilled, at least 3 hours.

Tips

Equipment: 9-inch pie pan (not deep-dish)

To make ahead: Prepare dough (Step 1) and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Cover and refrigerate finished pie for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
267 calories; fat 13.4g; sodium 81mg; carbohydrates 35.1g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 2.9g; sugars 14.4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 11.1g; vitamin a iu 3236.3IU.
