Beer Cocktail with Lime & Tajín

A refreshing way to enjoy a beer, a chelada (also called michelada) is a popular drink in Mexico. There are many variations but it often features a lager with a hefty dose of lime juice served in a glass with a salted rim. To spice things up a bit, we dip the rim of the glass in Tajín (a chile-lime seasoning) to give each sip a tangy bite, and add a little ice to the glass to keep things nice and cold.