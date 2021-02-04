Beer Cocktail with Lime & Tajín

A refreshing way to enjoy a beer, a chelada (also called michelada) is a popular drink in Mexico. There are many variations but it often features a lager with a hefty dose of lime juice served in a glass with a salted rim. To spice things up a bit, we dip the rim of the glass in Tajín (a chile-lime seasoning) to give each sip a tangy bite, and add a little ice to the glass to keep things nice and cold.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, June 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread chile-lime seasoning on a small plate. Cut 1 wedge from lime; squeeze juice from the remainder of the lime. Rub the lime wedge around the rim of your glass, then dip into the seasoning. Add ice to the glass; pour in beer and top with the lime juice.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
161 calories; sodium 775mg; carbohydrates 15g; protein 2g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin a iu 15IU.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/02/2022