Cornbread Salad

This layered salad features cornbread, black-eyed peas, corn, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese with a garnish of crumbled bacon and a creamy homemade dressing that soaks into the mix.

Ali Ramee
EatingWell.com, September 2020

10 mins
2 hrs
2 hrs 10 mins
10
10
  • Whisk buttermilk, sour cream, pepper, dill, garlic powder, onion powder and salt together in a medium bowl until combined.

  • Arrange cornbread cubes in the bottom of a medium trifle dish or medium glass bowl. Layer with black-eyed peas, corn, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar and bacon. Top with the buttermilk dressing. Cover and refrigerate until the cornbread has soaked up some of the dressing and the lettuce is still crispy, 2 to 3 hours.

We love the fresh taste of homemade cornbread, but any cornbread will work well here.

about 3/4 cup
172 calories; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 275.2mg; carbohydrates 25.9g; dietary fiber 4.5g; protein 7.5g; sugars 6.8g; niacin equivalents 1.5mg; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 1181.2IU.
