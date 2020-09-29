Cornbread Salad
This layered salad features cornbread, black-eyed peas, corn, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese with a garnish of crumbled bacon and a creamy homemade dressing that soaks into the mix.
EatingWell.com, September 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
We love the fresh taste of homemade cornbread, but any cornbread will work well here.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
172 calories; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 275.2mg; carbohydrates 25.9g; dietary fiber 4.5g; protein 7.5g; sugars 6.8g; niacin equivalents 1.5mg; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 1181.2IU.