Roasted Turkey Legs

Roasted turkey legs are a great alternative to a full turkey when your holiday gathering is small. Here, we stick with all the traditional Thanksgiving flavors using only dark meat that stays moist when it's cooked. A simple pan gravy pulled together while the turkey legs rest completes the dish. (This recipe serves 8 but is easily halved to serve 4—or 2 with plenty of leftovers.)

Ali Ramee
EatingWell.com, September 2020

25 mins
2 hrs 10 mins
8

  • Preheat oven to 500°F. Pat drumsticks dry; rub all over with 1/2 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Arrange the drumsticks in an even layer in a large ovenproof skillet. Roast for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, combine maple syrup, sage and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small bowl.

  • Reduce oven temperature to 250°F. Remove the skillet from the oven; baste the turkey with the maple mixture. Return to the oven and roast for 1 hour, 30 minutes, basting once more with the maple mixture after 1 hour. (A thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of leg near the bone should register around 190°F.) Remove from oven and transfer the turkey to a cutting board; tent with foil and let rest for about 10 minutes. Reserve the pan with the turkey drippings.

  • While the turkey rests, add flour to the turkey drippings in the pan; place over medium heat. Cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens, about 1 minute. Slowly whisk in 1 cup broth, whisking constantly to prevent lumps; whisk in remaining broth. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high; simmer, whisking occasionally, until thickened to a consistency that coats the back of a spoon, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat; add butter and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, whisking until the butter is melted. Slice the turkey off the bones and serve with the gravy.

3/4 cup turkey & 3 tablespoons gravy
259 calories; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 129.4mg; sodium 386.3mg; carbohydrates 7.3g; dietary fiber 0.5g; protein 29.9g; sugars 3.3g; niacin equivalents 5.9mg; saturated fat 4.2g; vitamin a iu 147.5IU.
