Mint-Chocolate Whipped Iced Coffee

The cool and creamy combination of chocolate and mint is what keeps us unwrapping another Andes candy or sneaking just one more Thin Mint cookie. With this simple Frappuccino-inspired recipe, your coffee can be just as much of a treat—and still not too sweet. Use any type of milk or whipped cream, including nondairy options, for this recipe. Any way you blend it, this icy mint-chocolate whipped coffee will give you thrills and chills.

Casey Barber
EatingWell.com, September 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Add coffee, milk, chocolate syrup and ice cubes to a blender. Blend until the ice is crushed and the mixture is slushy.

    Advertisement

  • Mix whipped cream and peppermint extract in a small bowl.

  • Pour the blended coffee into a tall glass and top with the peppermint whipped cream. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
16 oz drink
Per Serving:
114 calories; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 12.9mg; sodium 51.9mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 0.5g; protein 2.8g; sugars 13.5g; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; saturated fat 2.3g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/01/2022